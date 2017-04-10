Two people arrested for stealing nearly $3,000 in merchandise from Hayden Walmart
Deputies in Kootenai County arrested two people after they reportedly stole $2,875 worth of merchandise from the Hayden Walmart earlier this week. On Monday, deputies were called to the Walmart store after receiving a report that a man and woman, later identified as 23-year-old Jamie A. Heitman and 24-year-old Darren M. King, both of Spokane, had stolen a shopping cart full of merchandise.
