Hayden mayor speaks out strongly against HB 127, the anti-tribal gaming bill
Steve Griffits, mayor of Hayden and for 12 years head of the "Jobs Plus" economic development organization in Kootenai County, spoke out against HB 127, the anti-tribal gaming bill this morning. "Morally, personally and religiously I am not an advocate for gambling at any level," he told the House State Affairs Committee.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Add your comments below
Hayden Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|Feb 8
|Bob Is A Queen
|503
|CDA murder early 1970's (Feb '09)
|Jan '17
|Ahnah
|9
|Post Falls apolice Officer charged with DUI
|Jan '17
|Ranger
|1
|Teenagers steal Post Falls pizza delivery man's...
|Jan '17
|slrdriving
|1
|Mega Millions Winning Numbers Unmatched as Jack... (Mar '11)
|Nov '16
|Impeach Ivana
|28
|70 mph limit for 15 miles of H95 north of Hayden (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Leigh
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Idaho (Dis... (Oct '10)
|Jun '16
|spoon
|10
Find what you want!
Search Hayden Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC