Palaniuk picks up ZOOM

Brandon Palaniuk, the 29-year-old Bassmaster Elite Series angler from Hayden, Id., has joined the ZOOM Bait Company pro staff, the company announced Wednesday. Palaniuk, a two-time Elite Series winner and 2010 B.A.S.S. Nation national champion, feels privileged to join the fishing industries' most recognizable and widely distributed brand of soft plastic baits as a promotional team member.

