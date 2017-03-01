KCSO seeks help identifying suspect in burglary

KCSO wants help identifying this man who is suspected in the burglary of a business on Hess Street in Hayden Jan. 11. The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance in identifying a possible Person of Interest for a business burglary that occurred on January 11, 2017 between 6:00PM and 6:30PM at a business on N. Hess Street in Hayden. If you know the identity of the individual, you are asked to call the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office Investigation Unit at 208-446-2237.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.