Hayden homeowner files lawsuit against HOA claiming religious...

Hayden homeowner Jeremy Morris is seeking to have his property de-annexed from the West Hayden Estates Home Owner's Association and is seeking at least $250,000 in damages after the HOA tried pulling the plug on his gigantic display. Each year, Morris and his family put on a fundraiser to benefits two local charities that aid children suffering from homelessness or cancer.

