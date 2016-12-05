North Idahoan, Tennessee sister reunited after 65 years
The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office is excited to have helped a family reunited this holiday season after being separated 65 YEARS!! This past Sunday a Kootenai County employee was approached by a very thankful Jake Robison regarding his recently found sister, Millicent Smith, from Fayetteville, TN. Millicent was now here in Idaho to finally be with her brother after 65 years apart, which they both described as a real Christmas miracle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Add your comments below
Hayden Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|CDA murder early 1970's (Feb '09)
|Fri
|Ahnah
|9
|Post Falls apolice Officer charged with DUI
|Wed
|Ranger
|1
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|Jan 14
|a-citizen
|493
|Teenagers steal Post Falls pizza delivery man's...
|Jan 8
|slrdriving
|1
|Mega Millions Winning Numbers Unmatched as Jack... (Mar '11)
|Nov '16
|Impeach Ivana
|28
|70 mph limit for 15 miles of H95 north of Hayden
|Aug '16
|Leigh
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Idaho (Dis... (Oct '10)
|Jun '16
|spoon
|10
Find what you want!
Search Hayden Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC