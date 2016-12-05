North Idahoan, Tennessee sister reunited after 65 years

The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office is excited to have helped a family reunited this holiday season after being separated 65 YEARS!! This past Sunday a Kootenai County employee was approached by a very thankful Jake Robison regarding his recently found sister, Millicent Smith, from Fayetteville, TN. Millicent was now here in Idaho to finally be with her brother after 65 years apart, which they both described as a real Christmas miracle.

