KCSO details bank robbery arrest

At 3:50 p.m. Monday, the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office responded to a bank robbery alarm at Bank CDA in Hayden. The North Idaho Violent Crimes Task Force was able to quickly identify the suspect, Charles Ray Bartkowiak of Hayden, ID, thanks to numerous tips after surveillance photos were shared with other agencies and the public.

