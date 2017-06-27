Lidl sets July 13 opening for Havelock

Lidl sets July 13 opening for Havelock

Havelock Mayor Will Lewis says there is a buzz around town that is going to get louder on July 13 when the new Lidl grocery store off U.S. 70 opens. Brendan Proctor, president and CEO of Lidl U.S., announced the July 13 opening of the Havelock store on Monday.

