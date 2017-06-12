Interest picking up in city elections...

Interest picking up in city elections Updated at

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Sun Journal

Filing for a seat in the upcoming city and county municipal elections has started generating interest, especially in the New Bern aldermen race. Meloni Wray, director of elections, said she has already received several calls from people wanting to know how they can run for office, what they need to do and when they can file for a seat in the Oct. 10 city election in New Bern.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Havelock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
(((Morehead City Last Post Wins))) Jun 4 Sharlene45 15
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in North Caro... (Oct '10) May '17 Cheated 14
News 2 charged with trafficking opium (Jan '10) Apr '17 Steve Poteat 25
Havelock Mobile home court (Sep '08) Apr '17 WTFSOA 4
News Turtle sculpture (Aug '08) Mar '17 creed 12
Kratom Feb '17 Clarkent 1
News CEO of Lowe's speaks at inaugural MOC event (Apr '08) Feb '17 Corporate clown 4
See all Havelock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Havelock Forum Now

Havelock Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Havelock Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Mexico
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Wall Street
 

Havelock, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,055 • Total comments across all topics: 281,730,932

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC