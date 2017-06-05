Grads walk early at Gurganus Updated at
Sixty Havelock High School seniors took a victory lap down through lines of cheering students at Gurganus Elementary School as part of a Graduation Walk. The march was noisy and brief and served as a prelude to the real thing when more than 200 students are expected to walk across the stage during commencement Saturday morning at Havelock High.
