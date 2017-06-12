Craven County Schools breaks ground on fiber connection project
Groundbreaking prep work began last week at Glenburnie Park to install a new fiber connection to three rural schools in the western part of Craven County. The project will take place throughout the summer and is scheduled to be completed prior to the beginning of the new school year in August.
