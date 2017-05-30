Cahooque Creek Boat Launch reopened following renovations Updated at

The recreation site, which is part of the Croatan National Forest, is located a few miles outside Havelock off N.C. 101 and Cahooque Creek Road. Renovations at the Cahooque Creek site, which reopened May 16, include a new boat ramp and floating dock, an expanded fishing area, and upgrades to the parking lot, including the addition of handicapped parking.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun Journal.