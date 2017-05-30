Cahooque Creek Boat Launch reopened following renovations Updated at
The recreation site, which is part of the Croatan National Forest, is located a few miles outside Havelock off N.C. 101 and Cahooque Creek Road. Renovations at the Cahooque Creek site, which reopened May 16, include a new boat ramp and floating dock, an expanded fishing area, and upgrades to the parking lot, including the addition of handicapped parking.
