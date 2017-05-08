Havelock salutes the military Updated at
Active military members, veterans and their family members were honored Tuesday evening during the 2017 Salute to Our Veterans at the Havelock Tourist and Event Center. Sponsored by the Havelock Chamber of Commerce, the annual event brings together representatives from local businesses and community leaders for a chance to recognize the area's extended military family and their service to the nation.
