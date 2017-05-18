Havelock police seek person of interest in April stabbing Updated at
The Havelock Police Department is attempting to identify a person of interest involved in an April stabbing outside Club Asylum in Havelock. Police were called to the club at 310 East Main St., around 2:25 a.m., according to a release from the Havelock Police Department.
