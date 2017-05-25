Fake news, real message Updated at
The crash was fake, but Havelock police officers used it to tell a very real message: Driving while intoxicated kills. More than 500 juniors and seniors at Havelock High School witnessed a mock auto crash Thursday morning in which student Corey Cooper “died” and fellow student Brandon Weiland was “arrested” for causing the crash that killed him.
