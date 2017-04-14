Five generations
Five generations gathered recently to celebrate the 90th birthday of Beverly McCurdy. Seated are great-granddaughter Katelynn Johnson of Havelock N.C., holding great-great granddaughter Melody Johnson, born Feb. 26, and great-great grandmother Beverly McCurdy.
