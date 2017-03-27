Slocum Flyover project gets closer
The planning is nearly complete and construction is likely only months away on a project that state and Havelock officials believe will mean a safer and quicker commute to Cherry Point. The Havelock Board of Commissioners took steps during a Monday night meeting to clear the way for construction on the Slocum Flyover interchange later this fall.
