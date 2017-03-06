Havelock man pleads guilty in bar shooting death Updated at

Havelock man pleads guilty in bar sho...

Havelock man pleads guilty in bar shooting death

Read more: Sun Journal

A Havelock man will spend 41 to 52 years in prison for the shooting death of a popular bar bouncer in Havelock in 2013. Jonathan Pugh, 21, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and other charges on Monday in Craven County Superior Court in New Bern.

Comments made yesterday: 24,866 • Total comments across all topics: 279,358,507

