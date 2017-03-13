Craven Works job fair slated for Tuesday

More than 60 area employers, other groups and educational institutions will be on hand Tuesday to welcome job-seekers to the second annual Craven Works, hosted by the Craven 100 Alliance. The noon to 6 p.m. job fair will be at the New Bern Riverfront Convention Center to help address needs of both employers and those seeking work.

