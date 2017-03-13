Big Book Sale draws big crowd in New ...

Big Book Sale draws big crowd in New Bern Updated at

Next Story Prev Story
30 min ago Read more: Sun Journal

John and Cindi Tracey of Rocky Mount make it a point to visit New Bern at least twice a year for the Friends of the Library Big Book Sales at the Sudan Shrine Center. "We come through town, buy books and walk around and visit and then make a beach trip out of it," he said Friday, while packing books into one of the couple's large cardboard boxes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Havelock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Turtle sculpture (Aug '08) Mar 6 creed 12
Kratom Feb 26 Clarkent 1
News CEO of Lowe's speaks at inaugural MOC event (Apr '08) Feb 23 Corporate clown 4
Doctors Jan '17 Dinnerplate 1
Jason Goodridge Dec '16 Concerned 1
Joe Pledger Dec '16 Greenville Chick 4
Salter Path Family Campground Property Oct '16 maryjanetoc 1
See all Havelock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Havelock Forum Now

Havelock Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Havelock Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Ireland
 

Havelock, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,988 • Total comments across all topics: 279,624,035

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC