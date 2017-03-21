A year later, Betts homicide remains ...

A year later, Betts homicide remains open Updated at

Such are the sentiments of Joe Tajc,stepfather of Amelia Betts, a woman brutally murdered a year ago at the Pine Cliff Recreation Area. The body of Betts, a Cherry Point veteran and the mother of a 10-year-old girl, was found near the restroom facilities by a man walking his dog at the Pine Cliff Recreation Area near Havelock on March 21, 2016.

