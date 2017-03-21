A year later, Betts homicide remains open Updated at
Such are the sentiments of Joe Tajc,stepfather of Amelia Betts, a woman brutally murdered a year ago at the Pine Cliff Recreation Area. The body of Betts, a Cherry Point veteran and the mother of a 10-year-old girl, was found near the restroom facilities by a man walking his dog at the Pine Cliff Recreation Area near Havelock on March 21, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun Journal.
Add your comments below
Havelock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Turtle sculpture (Aug '08)
|Mar 6
|creed
|12
|Kratom
|Feb 26
|Clarkent
|1
|CEO of Lowe's speaks at inaugural MOC event (Apr '08)
|Feb 23
|Corporate clown
|4
|Doctors
|Jan '17
|Dinnerplate
|1
|Jason Goodridge
|Dec '16
|Concerned
|1
|Joe Pledger
|Dec '16
|Greenville Chick
|4
|Salter Path Family Campground Property
|Oct '16
|maryjanetoc
|1
Find what you want!
Search Havelock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC