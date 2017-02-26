Lidl begins hiring for North Carolina...

Lidl begins hiring for North Carolina stores

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Rocky Mount Telegram

Over the next four months, Lidl will hire store associates in 13 North Carolina cities, including Charlotte, Gastonia, Greenville, Havelock, Kinston, Morehead City, Rockingham, RockyMount, Sanford, Shelby, Wake Forest, Wilson and Winston-Salem. The new positions are part of the approximately 4,000 new jobs Lidl will create across the East Coast within one year of store openings, which are planned to begin in the summer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Rocky Mount Telegram.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Havelock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News CEO of Lowe's speaks at inaugural MOC event (Apr '08) Thu Corporate clown 4
Doctors Jan '17 Dinnerplate 1
Jason Goodridge Dec '16 Concerned 1
Joe Pledger Dec '16 Greenville Chick 4
Salter Path Family Campground Property Oct '16 maryjanetoc 1
Camp Lejeune (Apr '11) Oct '16 DrKramer 7
Vote for Donald J Trump Oct '16 MAGA 1
See all Havelock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Havelock Forum Now

Havelock Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Havelock Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Libya
  5. Iraq
 

Havelock, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,020 • Total comments across all topics: 279,148,990

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC