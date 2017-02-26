Lidl begins hiring for North Carolina stores

Over the next four months, Lidl will hire store associates in 13 North Carolina cities, including Charlotte, Gastonia, Greenville, Havelock, Kinston, Morehead City, Rockingham, RockyMount, Sanford, Shelby, Wake Forest, Wilson and Winston-Salem. The new positions are part of the approximately 4,000 new jobs Lidl will create across the East Coast within one year of store openings, which are planned to begin in the summer.

