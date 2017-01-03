Volunteer training for AARP Tax-Aide ...

Volunteer training for AARP Tax-Aide Program scheduled Posted at

Next Story Prev Story
52 min ago Read more: Jacksonville Daily News

The AARP Foundation Tax-Aide program is preparing for the start of tax season with training sessions this month for those who make the program possible: its volunteers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jacksonville Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Havelock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Doctors Jan 4 Dinnerplate 1
Jason Goodridge Dec 17 Concerned 1
Joe Pledger Dec 8 Greenville Chick 4
Salter Path Family Campground Property Oct '16 maryjanetoc 1
Camp Lejeune (Apr '11) Oct '16 DrKramer 7
Vote for Donald J Trump Oct '16 MAGA 1
The Unsolved Murder Of Donna Marie Emmel (Nov '08) Oct '16 Elarto 50
See all Havelock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Havelock Forum Now

Havelock Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Havelock Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Gunman
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
 

Havelock, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,584 • Total comments across all topics: 277,705,463

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC