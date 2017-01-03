Volunteer training for AARP Tax-Aide Program scheduled Posted at
The AARP Foundation Tax-Aide program is preparing for the start of tax season with training sessions this month for those who make the program possible: its volunteers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jacksonville Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Havelock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctors
|Jan 4
|Dinnerplate
|1
|Jason Goodridge
|Dec 17
|Concerned
|1
|Joe Pledger
|Dec 8
|Greenville Chick
|4
|Salter Path Family Campground Property
|Oct '16
|maryjanetoc
|1
|Camp Lejeune (Apr '11)
|Oct '16
|DrKramer
|7
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
|The Unsolved Murder Of Donna Marie Emmel (Nov '08)
|Oct '16
|Elarto
|50
Find what you want!
Search Havelock Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC