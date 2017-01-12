This week's highlights include a Bridal Show, Polar Plunge Updated at
Here are some of the best events for the Week Ahead: 1. ENC Bridal Show The ENC Shows Bridal & Special Event Expo is scheduled for Sunday at the New Bern Riverfront Convention Center. Local venue tours will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., with the Expo from 1 to 5 p.m. at the convention center, 203 S. Front St. The Venue Tours will be offered free to brides, their wedding party or anyone planning a special event.
Havelock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctors
|Jan 4
|Dinnerplate
|1
|Jason Goodridge
|Dec 17
|Concerned
|1
|Joe Pledger
|Dec '16
|Greenville Chick
|4
|Salter Path Family Campground Property
|Oct '16
|maryjanetoc
|1
|Camp Lejeune (Apr '11)
|Oct '16
|DrKramer
|7
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
|The Unsolved Murder Of Donna Marie Emmel (Nov '08)
|Oct '16
|Elarto
|50
