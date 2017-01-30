No leads in string of roadside arson fires Updated at
The Craven County fire marshal and the sheriff's office is looking for leads after a person or persons set several roadside fires along U.S. 70 in an area stretching from New Bern to Newport. The first fires were set at several locations beside the westbound lanes between the Pembroke and U.S. 17 exits in New Bern on Thursday night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun Journal.
Add your comments below
Havelock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctors
|Jan 4
|Dinnerplate
|1
|Jason Goodridge
|Dec '16
|Concerned
|1
|Joe Pledger
|Dec '16
|Greenville Chick
|4
|Salter Path Family Campground Property
|Oct '16
|maryjanetoc
|1
|Camp Lejeune (Apr '11)
|Oct '16
|DrKramer
|7
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
|The Unsolved Murder Of Donna Marie Emmel (Nov '08)
|Oct '16
|Elarto
|50
Find what you want!
Search Havelock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC