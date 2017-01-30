No leads in string of roadside arson ...

No leads in string of roadside arson fires Updated at

Read more: Sun Journal

The Craven County fire marshal and the sheriff's office is looking for leads after a person or persons set several roadside fires along U.S. 70 in an area stretching from New Bern to Newport. The first fires were set at several locations beside the westbound lanes between the Pembroke and U.S. 17 exits in New Bern on Thursday night.

