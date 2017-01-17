Havelock police seek suspect in Walmart theft Updated at
The suspect, described as a black male, is accused of stealing 18 iPods from the Havelock store on Dec. 17, according to a release from the Havelock Police Department. Security camera video from Walmart shows the suspect using a key to unlock a secured cabinet and then taking the iPods.
