Havelock man James Burroughs Jr. charged in infant's death
James T. Burroughs Jr., 27, whose listed address is 519 Red Fox Court, faces an open count of murder. He was arrested on Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Havelock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctors
|Jan 4
|Dinnerplate
|1
|Jason Goodridge
|Dec '16
|Concerned
|1
|Joe Pledger
|Dec '16
|Greenville Chick
|4
|Salter Path Family Campground Property
|Oct '16
|maryjanetoc
|1
|Camp Lejeune (Apr '11)
|Oct '16
|DrKramer
|7
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
|The Unsolved Murder Of Donna Marie Emmel (Nov '08)
|Oct '16
|Elarto
|50
Find what you want!
Search Havelock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC