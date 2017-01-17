Havelock apartment fire displaces four families Updated at
Four families are looking for new homes after an early Sunday morning fire swept through the Havelock Manor Apartments on Shipman Road. No one was injured in the fire that burned through the roof of the apartment complex, according to Lauren Wargo, Havelock's public information officer.
