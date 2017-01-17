Havelock apartment fire displaces fou...

Havelock apartment fire displaces four families Updated at

Next Story Prev Story
27 min ago Read more: Sun Journal

Four families are looking for new homes after an early Sunday morning fire swept through the Havelock Manor Apartments on Shipman Road. No one was injured in the fire that burned through the roof of the apartment complex, according to Lauren Wargo, Havelock's public information officer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Havelock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Doctors Jan 4 Dinnerplate 1
Jason Goodridge Dec '16 Concerned 1
Joe Pledger Dec '16 Greenville Chick 4
Salter Path Family Campground Property Oct '16 maryjanetoc 1
Camp Lejeune (Apr '11) Oct '16 DrKramer 7
Vote for Donald J Trump Oct '16 MAGA 1
The Unsolved Murder Of Donna Marie Emmel (Nov '08) Oct '16 Elarto 50
See all Havelock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Havelock Forum Now

Havelock Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Havelock Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Havelock, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,360 • Total comments across all topics: 278,177,688

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC