Firefighters respond to roadside fire...

Firefighters respond to roadside fires on U.S. 70 between New Bern and Havelock

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Sun Journal

An average winter's day got a little bit hotter for motorists on U.S. 70 Friday afternoon with firefighters responding to multiple roadside fires. "We don't know for sure exactly how many fires were set, but we know there were multiple ones," Township 7 Fire Chief Travis Blalock said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Havelock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Doctors Jan 4 Dinnerplate 1
Jason Goodridge Dec '16 Concerned 1
Joe Pledger Dec '16 Greenville Chick 4
Salter Path Family Campground Property Oct '16 maryjanetoc 1
Camp Lejeune (Apr '11) Oct '16 DrKramer 7
Vote for Donald J Trump Oct '16 MAGA 1
The Unsolved Murder Of Donna Marie Emmel (Nov '08) Oct '16 Elarto 50
See all Havelock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Havelock Forum Now

Havelock Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Havelock Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Wikileaks
  5. China
 

Havelock, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,920 • Total comments across all topics: 278,312,357

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC