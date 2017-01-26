Firefighters respond to roadside fires on U.S. 70 between New Bern and Havelock
An average winter's day got a little bit hotter for motorists on U.S. 70 Friday afternoon with firefighters responding to multiple roadside fires. "We don't know for sure exactly how many fires were set, but we know there were multiple ones," Township 7 Fire Chief Travis Blalock said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Havelock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctors
|Jan 4
|Dinnerplate
|1
|Jason Goodridge
|Dec '16
|Concerned
|1
|Joe Pledger
|Dec '16
|Greenville Chick
|4
|Salter Path Family Campground Property
|Oct '16
|maryjanetoc
|1
|Camp Lejeune (Apr '11)
|Oct '16
|DrKramer
|7
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
|The Unsolved Murder Of Donna Marie Emmel (Nov '08)
|Oct '16
|Elarto
|50
Find what you want!
Search Havelock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC