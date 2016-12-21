Craven to vote on medical facility, receive audit report Updated at

Craven to vote on medical facility, r...

Craven to vote on medical facility, receive audit report

Craven County commissioners have two items of public interest at the first 2017 meeting on Tuesday night in New Bern - county finances and a new medical facility. Craven County commissioners have two items of public interest at the first 2017 meeting on Tuesday night in New Bern - county finances and a new medical facility.

