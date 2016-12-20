Part of U.S. 70 in Havelock to be closed Wednesday Updated at
The westbound lanes of U.S. 70 from the Walmart intersection to Slocum Road in Havelock are scheduled to be closed from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. Westbound traffic will be detoured into an eastbound lane of the highway, and eastbound traffic will be reduced to one lane during the closure.
