Lawsuit challenges bypass around Havelock Updated at

The Southern Environmental Law Center, on behalf of the Sierra Club, filed a lawsuit in federal court Thursday attempting to block construction of the U.S. 70 Havelock bypass. The Southern Environmental Law Center, on behalf of the Sierra Club, filed a lawsuit in federal court Thursday attempting to block construction of the U.S. 70 Havelock bypass.

