F-35: Tweet from president-elect caus...

F-35: Tweet from president-elect causes concern in Havelock

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 12 Read more: Kinston Free Press

Havelock's mayor said Monday that president-elect Donald Trump is welcome to come visit Cherry Point and discover for himself how valuable the F-35 program is to the nation's defense as well as the economy of North Carolina. Havelock's mayor said Monday that president-elect Donald Trump is welcome to come visit Cherry Point and discover for himself how valuable the F-35 program is to the nation's defense as well as the economy of North Carolina.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kinston Free Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Havelock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jason Goodridge Dec 17 Concerned 1
Joe Pledger Dec 8 Greenville Chick 4
Salter Path Family Campground Property Oct '16 maryjanetoc 1
Camp Lejeune (Apr '11) Oct '16 DrKramer 7
Vote for Donald J Trump Oct '16 MAGA 1
The Unsolved Murder Of Donna Marie Emmel (Nov '08) Oct '16 Elarto 50
70 East in James City Oct '16 Havelockgranny 1
See all Havelock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Havelock Forum Now

Havelock Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Havelock Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Ebola
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

Havelock, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,581 • Total comments across all topics: 277,271,564

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC