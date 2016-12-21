Craven Schools tabs Joseph Walton to continue to serve until 2018 election Updated at
The Craven County Board of Education officially declared the District 7 seat vacant during Tuesday's December work session and then appointed a familiar face to serve as replacement representative. Sarah Benischek had won the seat in this year's election, but later decided to move out of District 7, which made her ineligible to serve in the post.
