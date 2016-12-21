Board of Commissioners to select lead...

Board of Commissioners to select leaders, consider land purchase Updated at

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Dec 4 Read more: Sun Journal

Monday will be a busy night for the Craven County Board of Commissioners at its regular meeting. First up on the agenda is the reorganization of the board and selection of the board leadership, including board chairman.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Havelock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jason Goodridge Dec 17 Concerned 1
Joe Pledger Dec 8 Greenville Chick 4
Salter Path Family Campground Property Oct '16 maryjanetoc 1
Camp Lejeune (Apr '11) Oct '16 DrKramer 7
Vote for Donald J Trump Oct '16 MAGA 1
The Unsolved Murder Of Donna Marie Emmel (Nov '08) Oct '16 Elarto 50
70 East in James City Oct '16 Havelockgranny 1
See all Havelock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Havelock Forum Now

Havelock Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Havelock Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Ebola
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

Havelock, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,580 • Total comments across all topics: 277,271,505

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC