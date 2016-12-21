American fighter pilot's body found

American fighter pilot's body found

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 8 Read more: The Standard

Searchers have found the body of a U.S. Marines Corps pilot who went missing after his jet fighter crashed off Japan. The Marines said in a short statement today that a Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force ship had recovered the body of Capt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Havelock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jason Goodridge Dec 17 Concerned 1
Joe Pledger Dec 8 Greenville Chick 4
Salter Path Family Campground Property Oct '16 maryjanetoc 1
Camp Lejeune (Apr '11) Oct '16 DrKramer 7
Vote for Donald J Trump Oct '16 MAGA 1
The Unsolved Murder Of Donna Marie Emmel (Nov '08) Oct '16 Elarto 50
70 East in James City Oct '16 Havelockgranny 1
See all Havelock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Havelock Forum Now

Havelock Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Havelock Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Ebola
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

Havelock, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,580 • Total comments across all topics: 277,271,481

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC