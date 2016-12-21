Hospice provides support for those coping with impending death
Joann and Joe did find comfort in his final days at home through Craven County Hospice and its chaplain, aptly named Angel Lorton. Joe, best remembered for being a jack-of-all-trades with his hands, had also been a drag racer in his younger days and still had a 1941 Chevy Coup he had custom restored in his garage and workshop behind their Havelock home at the time of his death in late October.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun Journal.
Add your comments below
Havelock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jason Goodridge
|Dec 17
|Concerned
|1
|Joe Pledger
|Dec 8
|Greenville Chick
|4
|Salter Path Family Campground Property
|Oct '16
|maryjanetoc
|1
|Camp Lejeune (Apr '11)
|Oct '16
|DrKramer
|7
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
|The Unsolved Murder Of Donna Marie Emmel (Nov '08)
|Oct '16
|Elarto
|50
|70 East in James City
|Oct '16
|Havelockgranny
|1
Find what you want!
Search Havelock Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC