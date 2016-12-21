Havelock seeks solutions to fill, improve vacant homes Updated at

Autumn has cast yellow, red and amber hues across yards along Webb Boulevard in Havelock, and many residents are out raking to keep ahead of falling leaves. But not at one home, where the grass is knee-to-waist high, beer bottles are strewn about the front yard, and a broken down GMC Jimmy with no license plate sits diagonally off by the corner of the house beside a pile of assorted debris.

