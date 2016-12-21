Big plans in works for Havelock tourist center
Holly Willis would like for the Havelock Tourist and Event Center to be a destination. "Being from New Bern and going to the beach often, this used to be just a drive-by for me in Havelock, and I think for a lot of people it's kind of a drive-by and I would really like to change that to let people know that this is a middle road," said Willis, the new sales manager for the facility.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun Journal.
Add your comments below
Havelock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jason Goodridge
|Dec 17
|Concerned
|1
|Joe Pledger
|Dec 8
|Greenville Chick
|4
|Salter Path Family Campground Property
|Oct '16
|maryjanetoc
|1
|Camp Lejeune (Apr '11)
|Oct '16
|DrKramer
|7
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
|The Unsolved Murder Of Donna Marie Emmel (Nov '08)
|Oct '16
|Elarto
|50
|70 East in James City
|Oct '16
|Havelockgranny
|1
Find what you want!
Search Havelock Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC