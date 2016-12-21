Big plans in works for Havelock tourist center

Holly Willis would like for the Havelock Tourist and Event Center to be a destination. "Being from New Bern and going to the beach often, this used to be just a drive-by for me in Havelock, and I think for a lot of people it's kind of a drive-by and I would really like to change that to let people know that this is a middle road," said Willis, the new sales manager for the facility.

