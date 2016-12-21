Big Apple in Havelock about to get bigger Posted at

Big Apple in Havelock about to get bi...

Big Apple in Havelock about to get bigger

Friday Nov 25

According to general manager Chantale Stamp, the eatery will triple in size when it moves to new quarters directly adjacent to its present location at 1415 East Main St. in the Food Lion shopping Center on Havelock's east end. The business, which has been serving New York-style pizza for nearly 24 years out of a 1,600 square-foot space, is moving into a 4,500 square-foot section of the old Family Dollar space in the shopping center.

Havelock, NC

