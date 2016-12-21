Aldermen back plan for park at H.J. M...

Aldermen back plan for park at H.J. MacDonald MIddle School Updated at

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Nov 24 Read more: Sun Journal

A park that may get built at H.J. MacDonald School and be accessible not only to students but also to the community now has the backing of New Bern aldermen. The Board of Aldermen approved a resolution Tuesday night to submit an application to the N.C. Parks and Recreation Trust Fund for a $348,962 Connect N.C. Bond Grant to build the park.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Havelock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jason Goodridge Dec 17 Concerned 1
Joe Pledger Dec 8 Greenville Chick 4
Salter Path Family Campground Property Oct '16 maryjanetoc 1
Camp Lejeune (Apr '11) Oct '16 DrKramer 7
Vote for Donald J Trump Oct '16 MAGA 1
The Unsolved Murder Of Donna Marie Emmel (Nov '08) Oct '16 Elarto 50
70 East in James City Oct '16 Havelockgranny 1
See all Havelock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Havelock Forum Now

Havelock Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Havelock Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Ebola
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

Havelock, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,564 • Total comments across all topics: 277,271,408

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC