'A grateful family' thanks fire department for rescue
Yet for Grantham firefighters, the sentiment is far more satisfying than the large box of Omaha steaks the note arrived with. "From a grateful family.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Goldsboro News-Argus.
Comments
Add your comments below
Havelock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jason Goodridge
|Dec 17
|Concerned
|1
|Joe Pledger
|Dec 8
|Greenville Chick
|4
|Salter Path Family Campground Property
|Oct '16
|maryjanetoc
|1
|Camp Lejeune (Apr '11)
|Oct '16
|DrKramer
|7
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
|The Unsolved Murder Of Donna Marie Emmel (Nov '08)
|Oct '16
|Elarto
|50
|70 East in James City
|Oct '16
|Havelockgranny
|1
Find what you want!
Search Havelock Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC