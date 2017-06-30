One jailed, one injured in Lamar County stabbing
Jamie Bankston, 53, of Lamar County was arrested by deputies around midnight and charged with aggravated domestic violence, according to Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel. "There was a domestic altercation at their residence on Burnt Bridge Road, the boyfriend got stabbed in the stomach," Rigel said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.
Add your comments below
Hattiesburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vote for Hillary (Aug '16)
|Jun 21
|1way
|3
|r u a Christian? do u know the truth? (Feb '16)
|Jun 21
|1way
|3
|Micheal Arnold champ.
|Jun 5
|Big Thick
|1
|KKK to rally in Poplarville (Apr '07)
|Jun 3
|Blkpride
|229
|Lost at sea
|Jun '17
|Bosslady
|1
|6 charged in Lumberton drive-by shooting (Apr '09)
|Apr '17
|Patriciawh1985atg...
|10
|Homicide on White Chapel (Feb '09)
|Apr '17
|colt
|7
Find what you want!
Search Hattiesburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC