Mana Quartet in Residence at Southern Miss July 9-15

Saxophonists and music enthusiasts from across the country will gather in Hattiesburg as the acclaimed Mana Quartet will be in residence at The University of Southern Mississippi School of Music July 9 15. The quartet will present workshops, master classes and a series of evening performances that are open to the public. Called a "groundbreaking ensemble" by the Los Angeles Chronicle, the Mana Quartet has repeatedly won high praise from today's leading composers, noted as an ensemble that is "vigorous and accomplished...deserving every success" and "beautifully balanced...a new bright light in the world of chamber music" by Pulitzer Prize winners Charles Wuorinen and Ellen Taafe Zwilich.

