Jones County Sheriff Alex Hodge
Hodge, originally appointed to the position in March 2017, will serve on the 22-member board, according to a press release from the Jones County Sheriff's Department. The National Sheriff's Association is a nonprofit comprised of over 3,000 sheriff's in the U.S. dedicated to raising the level of professionalism among those in the law enforcement field.
