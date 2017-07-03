Jana Kramer Spends Fourth Of July Wee...

Jana Kramer Spends Fourth Of July Weekend With Estranged Ex: What's Going On?

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: HollywoodLife

Jana Kramer goofed off with her baby daughter and estranged husband Mike Caussin in a touching Snapchat! Are they getting back together after he allegedly cheated? Jana Kramer shocked her fans when she started posting Snapchat stories featuring her estranged husband Mike Caussin on Sunday, July 2. The 33 year-old country singer joked, "we don't have a TV so dad is entertaining us #Sofiathefirst." Mike hilariously tried to hit a few notes from the animated Disney Channel show for their 17-month old daughter Jolie .

Start the conversation, or Read more at HollywoodLife.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hattiesburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Vote for Hillary (Aug '16) Jun 21 1way 3
r u a Christian? do u know the truth? (Feb '16) Jun 21 1way 3
Micheal Arnold champ. Jun 5 Big Thick 1
News KKK to rally in Poplarville (Apr '07) Jun '17 Blkpride 229
Lost at sea Jun '17 Bosslady 1
News 6 charged in Lumberton drive-by shooting (Apr '09) Apr '17 Patriciawh1985atg... 10
News Homicide on White Chapel (Feb '09) Apr '17 colt 7
See all Hattiesburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hattiesburg Forum Now

Hattiesburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hattiesburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
 

Hattiesburg, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,967 • Total comments across all topics: 282,261,827

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC