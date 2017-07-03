Jana Kramer Spends Fourth Of July Weekend With Estranged Ex: What's Going On?

Jana Kramer goofed off with her baby daughter and estranged husband Mike Caussin in a touching Snapchat! Are they getting back together after he allegedly cheated? Jana Kramer shocked her fans when she started posting Snapchat stories featuring her estranged husband Mike Caussin on Sunday, July 2. The 33 year-old country singer joked, "we don't have a TV so dad is entertaining us #Sofiathefirst." Mike hilariously tried to hit a few notes from the animated Disney Channel show for their 17-month old daughter Jolie .

