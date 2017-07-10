Hattiesburg Genealogy Library relocates
Hattiesburg's Genealogy Library now has a new home after moving to a location on 2nd Avenue near downtown Hattiesburg. South Mississippi Genealogical and Historical Society primarily focuses on the Hattiesburg area but has volumes of information on several counties of the pine belt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hattiesburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vote for Hillary (Aug '16)
|Jun 21
|1way
|3
|r u a Christian? do u know the truth? (Feb '16)
|Jun 21
|1way
|3
|Micheal Arnold champ.
|Jun '17
|Big Thick
|1
|KKK to rally in Poplarville (Apr '07)
|Jun '17
|Blkpride
|229
|Lost at sea
|Jun '17
|Bosslady
|1
|6 charged in Lumberton drive-by shooting (Apr '09)
|Apr '17
|Patriciawh1985atg...
|10
|Homicide on White Chapel (Feb '09)
|Apr '17
|colt
|7
Find what you want!
Search Hattiesburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC