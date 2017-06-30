Fire spotted by airplane in South Jones
Firefighters responded to a structure fire in south Jones County after an airplane spotted the blaze from overhead Wednesday morning. South Jones, Boggy and Southwest Jones Volunteer Fire Departments responded to find a burning metal building in a secluded, wooded area off of Phillips Road, according to a press release from the Jones County Fire Council.
