Drugs were found in the vehicle after...

Drugs were found in the vehicle after the chase ended. Source: WDAM

A Wednesday afternoon chase in Lamar County ended with two people behind bars and several kilos of cocaine recovered by law enforcement. "Our guys tried to make a stop down on Interstate 59 around Purvis, when they did the suspects took off heading north towards Hattiesburg," said Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel.

