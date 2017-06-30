Boltons denied 6 requests for new tri...

Boltons denied 6 requests for new trials in federal court

Tuesday

Former Forrest County Sheriff's Department Chief Deputy Charles Bolton and his wife Linda have been denied a combined six motions requesting a new trial in connection to their federal convictions. Charles and Linda were convicted September 15, 2016 by a jury of their peers after a two-day trial in Hattiesburg.

